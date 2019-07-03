JUST IN
Rahul firm on resignation, says CWC should decide quickly on successor

Rahul Gandhi addressing a reporters gathering said he has already resigned when asked about the future course of the party

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he is no longer Congress president and the party's working committee should meet immediately to decide on his successor.

Gandhi told reporters he has already resigned and the Congress Working Committee should make the appointment soon.

"I am no longer the Congress president. I have already resigned. The CWC should convene a meeting immediately and decide on the new Congress president," he said when asked about the future course of the party.
