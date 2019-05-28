Rahul Gandhi's resignation reports and the search for 'suitable successor'

-
A crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday unanimously rejected Rahul Gandhi’s offer to resign as party president after the Lok Sabha poll debacle and authorised him to overhaul and restructure the party at all levels.
The meeting deliberated on the reasons behind the Congress’s defeat in the elections for four hours with various leaders, urging Rahul Gandhi to continue to provide leadership to the party.
According to latest media reports, Congress President Rahul Gandhi continues to insist on quitting as party chief.
Listen to this podcast for more.
