I can't imagine my life without Ryan Gosling, says Emma Stone

says she can not imagine her life without good friend

The duo have starred in a number of together including "La La Land" and "Crazy, Stupid, Love" and she says Gosling has had a huge impact on her life and career, reported E! online.

"He is a dear wonderful friend. I can't even imagine what my life would be without Ryan. He's such a great person to work with because he's so collaborative and excited about the process. He's taught me a lot about being really generous," Stone said during a Q&A session at in

"He's so special. It makes me emotional," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)