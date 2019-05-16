I had a feeling he won't come back: Father of mountaineer killed in Kanchenjunga expedition

A pall of gloom has descended on the families of the two mountaineers from who died near the summit of during an expedition.

Former conquerors Baidya (48) and (46) died Wednesday night above Camp IV after they suffered hypothermia and snow blindness and could not continue their descend from near the 8,586-meter summit.

While made successfully to the summit, Kuntal fell sick on his way. Kuntal's father said his son was close to reaching the summit of the world's third highest mountain in

They died while being brought back to the base camp by rescue teams.

"We spoke to him yesterday. He was very happy. Since childhood he loved trekking. We all were proud of him. This time when he was leaving, I had a feeling he won't come back. But he said he would," said.

For Biplab, who scaled the in 2014, mountaineering was first love.

"Before leaving, he had told me that he would come back after two months. I told him what was the need of going by risking life. He said mountaineering was his passion and he can't live without it," Ashish, Biplab's elder brother, said.

hailed from Baranagar and Kuntal, who scaled in 2017, was from Howrah.

