I stand by my family: Priyanka after dropping off Vadra at ED office

"I stand by my family," said at the headquarters where she came to take charge as the

Her remarks came in response to a query about her husband being questioned by the in connection with a money laundering case relating to alleged possession of illegal foreign assets.

Before coming to AICC headquarters, dropped off at the probe agency's office.

was directed by a to cooperate with the investigation being carried out by the central probe agency after he knocked on its door seeking anticipatory bail in this case.

A last week granted interim bail to him till February 16 and asked him to join probe by appearing in person on February 6 in this case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)