I stand by my family: Priyanka after dropping off Vadra at ED office

"I stand by my family," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Congress headquarters where she came to take charge as the party general secretary.
Her remarks came in response to a query about her husband being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case relating to alleged possession of illegal foreign assets.
Before coming to AICC headquarters, Priyanka Gandhi dropped off Vadra at the probe agency's office.
Vadra was directed by a Delhi court to cooperate with the investigation being carried out by the central probe agency after he knocked on its door seeking anticipatory bail in this case.
A Delhi court last week granted interim bail to him till February 16 and asked him to join probe by appearing in person on February 6 in this case.
