AAI going in right direction, awaiting SC approval: Rao

-
ALSO READ
Rao assures archers' participation at Worlds will not be affected
AAI needs reform, aim is to work for archers, says president post's candidate Rao
B V P Rao elected archery association president
World Archery refuses to recognise recent AAI elections
SC refuses to interfere with elections of Archery Association of India
-
The Archery Association of India (AAI) President BVP Rao Wednesday said the national federation will get the sports ministry's recognition after an approval from the Supreme Court.
In the renewed list of recognised national federations, the AAI, despite electing a new set of office-bearers under the amended constitution, was ignored by the Sports Ministry. The AAI elections were held as per a new constitution which, the Ministry says, is not in consonance with the national sports code.
"For six years, the Archery Association of India was not recognised by the sports ministry. Nobody wrote when it was not there for the last six years," Rao told PTI.
AAI has been given time till March 31 to fall in line or risk de-recognition.
But Rao said it's a matter of time as they are awaiting the approval of the Supreme Court.
Calling on archers to focus on the upcoming Nationals, Rao said things were moving in the right direction in an important year which has first Olympic Qualifiers lined up in the World Championships at the Dutch city of 's-Hertogenbosch in June.
The junior nationals are slated in Bhopal from Friday, while the senior nationals will be held next month in Bhubaneswar.
"Following the nationals we will pick the team and appoint a national coach. Things are starting to fall in place. Once it's settled, they will recognise AAI," he said.
He further said the national camps will continue at the same venues -- the Army Sports Institute in Pune for recurve archers and Sports Authority of India centre in Sonepat for compound.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU