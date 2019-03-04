IAF doesn't count number of dead: Air Force chief Dhanoa

The casualty figure in the air strike on the camp will be given out by the government, Marshal B S Dhanoa said on Monday while asserting that the does not count the number of dead.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the death toll depends on the number of people present at the target.

The Rafale jet should come into India's inventory by September, the told reporters in his first comments since the February 26 attack on a in in

When an adversary attacks you, every aircraft is used, Dhanoa said, adding that the jet used in the dog fight with is an upgraded aircraft with advanced weapons system.

Referring to Wing Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by on February 27 as tensions between the countries escalated, he said he can't comment on the but was happy the was back home.

"We don't take chances with the medical fitness of a pilot," he said, adding that Abhinandan would fly a fighter jet if he was fit.

All required treatment will be given to Wing Abhinandan, Dhanoa said.

Abhinandan was released by Pakistan on Friday.

The Air Force, Dhanoa said, has to get its act together and find out what caused the mid-air clash ahead of the opening of the Bengaluru air show on February 19 and helicopter crash in last week.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)