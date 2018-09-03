IAF pilots train on Rafale jets, amid procurement controversy

Three fighter jets are engaged in an exercise with the in and Agra, amid a raging controversy over the Rs 58,000-crore deal to procure 36 of them by the government.

Officials said around 100 French aviators, one military transport aircraft, one refuelling plane and an A310 cargo have also come to along with the jets on a four-day visit.

They said a batch of IAF pilots have got an opportunity to train on the jets. The landed in on Saturday after visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, and

had inked an inter-governmental agreement with in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore. The delivery of the jets is scheduled to begin from September 2019.

The has raised several questions about the deal including alleged inflated rate of the but the government has rejected the charges.

In a statement, the here said that joint flights and exchanges between the French and Indian Air Forces will be conducted as part of the four-day tour by the French contingent.

"This mission in India is yet another illustration of the depth of the Indo-French strategic partnership, this year, and the great trust that prevails in the relations between our respective armed forces, it said.

It said operational aim of the 'Mision PEGASE' is to reinforce France's presence in the region of strategic interest and deepen its relations with its main partner countries.

The French contingent is here days after it participated in 'Operation Pitch Black', a multilateral air exercises which took place in recently.

The was also part of the mega exercise.

"This mission succeeds a major exercise in Australia, where our aircraft have carried out joint drills with those of the Indian Air Force," the said.

A senior IAF said the visit of the Rafale jets as well as other aircraft will further boost cooperation between the two forces.

