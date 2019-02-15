IAF plane brings bodies of slain CRPF men to Delhi

A military plane carrying the mortal remains of the CRPF men killed in a terror attack in arrived here on Friday evening, officials said.

The bodies were received by and senior officials of the CRPF at the Palam Technical area, they said.

Narendra Modi, and are among those likely to pay their last respects to the CRPF personnel at the airport.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

