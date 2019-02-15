JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Puducherry CM says no to Bedi's invite for meeting, continues

Govt calls all-party meeting Saturday to brief about Pulwama attack
Business Standard

IAF plane brings bodies of slain CRPF men to Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A military plane carrying the mortal remains of the CRPF men killed in a terror attack in Pulwama arrived here on Friday evening, officials said.

The bodies were received by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the CRPF at the Palam Technical area, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are among those likely to pay their last respects to the CRPF personnel at the airport.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. A Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 20:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements