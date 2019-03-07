IAF says it's in high-state of preparedness to deal with threat from Pakistan

The Thursday said it was in a high state of preparedness to pro-actively engage any perceived threat from Pakistan, in clear indication that underlying tension between the two remained.

Citing a document of Pakistan's civil aviation authority, the IAF said the neighbouring country has opened its airspace with Oman, Iran, and only and the 11 entry and exit points located along Indo-Pak airspace were still closed.

"The is in a high state of preparedness, to pro-actively engage any perceived threat in the present security scenario," the IAF said in a statement.

It said a strict vigil in the skies to detect and thwart any act of aggression from Air Force is being maintained.

Officials said all the frontline IAF bases along India's western border have been kept on maximum alert.

Tensions between the two escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside on February 26.

retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations on February 27. However, the IAF thwarted their plans.

The Indian strike on the came 12 days after the terror outfit claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)