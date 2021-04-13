IATO seeks government support to tide over Covid-19 pandemic impact

-
ALSO READ
India, Sri Lanka hold meeting of joint working group on fisheries
Pakistan to stop issuing manual visas from next month in favor of e-visas
High-level China delegation in Nepal to 'take stock' of political situation
India-Lanka strengthen ties, revive maritime dialogue despite Covid in 2020
No decision yet to stop flights from India, Singapore: Sri Lanka
-
Indian Association of Tour Operators on Tuesday said it has urged the government to take steps to help tour operators to tide over the pandemic impact and remain in the business.
We request the government to draw a timetable for the opening of visas, including e-visas, and to announce dates for resumption of international flights, IATO - representing inbound tour operators of the country - said in a statement.
The association also seeks abolishment of tax collection at source (TCS) on the foreign tourists as they are not liable to pay income tax in India and therefore cannot claim a refund as they don't have a PAN number, it added.
"We have made multiple representations to the government, bringing to their notice that the objective of the TCS levy was to bring Indian's in the tax net and it was not meant for taxing international tourists and as a result, we are losing business to neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and other countries where no such levy is charged," IATO PresidentRajiv Mehra said.
The industry body said it has also requested the government to urgently announce Service Export Incentive Scheme (SEIS).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU