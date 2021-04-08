Covid-19: India leads globally with average of 34 lakh doses given per day

-
With an average of 34,30,502 anti-coronavirus doses being given per day, India has topped globally in terms of the number of jabs administered daily, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.
Cumulatively, 9,01,98,673 vaccine doses have been given so far through 13,77,304 sessions, according to a provisional report till 7 am.
These include 89,68,151 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 97,67,538 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 54,18,084 HCWs and 44,11,609 FLWs who have taken the second dose.
Besides, 3,63,32,851 and 11,39,291 beneficiaries above 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively.
According to the ministry's data, 2,36,94,487 and 4,66,662 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been given the first and second dose respectively.
"In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India stands at the top with an average of 34,30,502 doses administered per day," the ministry said.
Eight states -- Maharashtra, Rajastha, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala -- account for 60 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.
"In its collective and collaborative fight against the global pandemic, India has crossed a landmark milestone under the world's largest vaccination drive, which was launched on January 16 this year," the ministry said.
"The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 9 crore," it said.
Nearly 30 lakh vaccination doses were given in a span of 24 hours.
As on day-82 of the vaccination drive (April 7, 2021), 29,79,292 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 26,90,031 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 38,760 sessions for the first dose and 2,89,261 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.
