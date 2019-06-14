JUST IN
Business Standard

Idris Elba to star in Quibi car-stunt series

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Hollywood star Idris Elba is set to headline a car-stunt series for upcoming digital platform Quibi.

According to Variety, the British actor will feature in the limited series along side professional rally driver Ken Block.

Titled "Elba vs Block", the eight-episode show will pit the two against each other to see who can outperform the other in London's Docklands in a series of stunts with names like "Wall of Death," "Car Tightrope" and "Flaming Obstacle Course".

Elba's Green Door Pictures is also producing along with Workerbee, part of Endemol Shine UK.

"Ken is my driving hero. I've never worked with a driver as skilled as him, so I'm a little intimidated by his talent. I love challenges, I love speed and I'm a 'wheel man,' so let's see how this plays out," said Elba.

Quibi, scheduled for a spring 2020 launch, has scripted and unscripted projects in the works from Steven Spielberg, Lena Waithe, Jennifer Lopez, Guillermo del Toro, Sam Raimi and Don Cheadle, among others.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 09:50 IST

