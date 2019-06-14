Zverev stunned by Brown in grass-court opener

World number five made a poor start to the grass-court season as he was dumped out of the ATP event by fellow German

The top seed, who lost to Novak Djokovic in quarter-finals last week, was beaten 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3 by the 170th-ranked Brown.

The 34-year-old Brown, who famously knocked out in the second round of four years ago, saved 13 of 14 break points as he claimed only his fifth-ever win over a top-10

Zverev, 22, has never won an ATP title on grass, while Brown will face Canadian teenager in his first top-level quarter-final since February 2017.

"I am very, very happy," Brown told

"I didn't have a good grass-court swing last year and just wanted to come and play very good is a little bit at altitude and I think that helped my game.

"I've won three very good matches, two in qualifying and one against The court played a little slower today and it was tough especially against Alex, who is a very good returner.

"So I had to make a lot of first serves and the break in the first set helped me to gain confidence.

