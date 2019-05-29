IIT Guwahati signs MoU with ISRO to set up space technology

(IIT), Guwahati has signed an MoU with The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to set up an IITG- Space Technology Cell (STC) at the institute where inaugurated a new academic complex and research and development building on Wednesday.

Stating the MoU was signed on May 24, an IIT-G press release on Wednesday said the IITG- STC would be first of its kind in the North-east region to augment research and capacity building processes in the field of

The STC will constitute faculty members from IIT Guwahati, visiting scientists/ experts from ISRO, research students and technical staff, the release said.

Through the STC, aspire to with for performing cutting edge research not only catering to the socio-economic needs of the Northeast but also to contribute towards the basic research activities of various ISRO projects across India, it said.

The STC is a major milestone for that can kick start collaborative research activities involving faculty members and ISRO scientists for short term and long term solutions to challenging space-research problems, the release said, adding, it would serve as a platform for motivating and involving undergraduate, post graduate students and research scholars and orient them towards the realms of space-research activities.

Meanwhile, inaugurating the new academic complex said that Nanotechnology which is a field of future has opened vistas for newer and newer medical avenues for the welfare of mankind.

To achieve this distinctive profile, Mukhi said the IITs have to play their crucial role and the brilliant students of the Institute should take proactive role in dedicating themselves for the great vision of transforming the nation with the help of Nanotechnology.

Appreciating empowering the students with quality technological knowledge, skill and ability to help them inculcate the right attitude and holistic values, he said research and development activities always play a pivotal role in shaping up a nations progress especially in the realms of science and technology.

The urged the IIT Guwahati fraternity to use its wisdom and expertise for the extensive application of research and technology like nanotechnology to lead mankind to the path of well being.

Mukhi also emphasized that the teaching methodology and impartment of education in IITs should additionally highlight importance of entrepreneurship and prepare the students get oriented towards setting up of business ventures using their creativity, freedom and ability to generate wealth and employment avenues.

