Patnaik asks ministers to fast track governance

Wednesday asked his newly sworn-in ministers to fast track governance for timely fruition of promises made to the people and for the transformation of the state into a new and empowered

In his first address to the council of ministers after taking oath as for a record fifth term, emphasised his concept of '3Ts' of governance - teamwork, transparency and technology leading to transformation.

"I am going to add a fifth dimension to this - that is time. Time is of critical essence. The youth of today are in a hurry," the said as the council of ministers approved in principle the manifesto as the priority of the government.

"If we could get international recognition in tackling Cyclone Fani, its because of timely evacuation," said adding was able to hold Asian Athletic Championship in 90 days, bring 30 lakh more women under Mission Shakti, roll out the KALIA scheme in 15 days and launch the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in 30 days.

"This is the pace that people want in their governance model," he said.

Mission Shakti in seeks to empower women through self-help groups while the state governments flagship Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (Kalia) for small marginal and landless farmers of the state.

The chief minister said that exactly a year later from this day the government will present before the people its achievements vis-a-vis its promises.

"I want the council of ministers to put their best efforts in this regard ... I want all of us to focus on transformation towards a new Odisha - an empowered Odisha where poverty will be a thing of the past, where women are equal partners in growth and development ... Inclusive of all vulnerable sections in its landscape of development," Patnaik said.

Stressing that an empowered Odisha will be one where the dreams of the youth will come true, Patnaik said "The world should know that Odisha's time has come ... and our time starts now.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)