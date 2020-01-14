IIT-Hyderabad, others develop efficient combination therapy to treat cancer

A team of researchers from IIT- Hyderabad along with others have developed an efficient combination therapy for the treatment of cancer.

The researchers in collaboration with those from the University of Hyderabad, IIT-Bombay and Bose Institute in Kolkata have developed a synergetic combination of Photothermal therapy and chemotherapy using a naturally derived anticancer agent and shown its efficacy in destroying cancer cells, a press release said on Tuesday.

Combination therapy, which combines more than one therapeutic procedure, is being increasingly considered for the treatment of cancer as it can deal with the heterogeneity of cancer cells in addition to providing synergic therapeutic effects, it said.

This research was led at IIT Hyderabad by Aravind Kumar Rengan, Assistant Professor, Department of Bio-Medical Engineering.