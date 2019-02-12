Illegal sand extraction unit raided in Mangaluru

An illegal sand extraction unit in a village near here was busted on Tuesday following information that sand was mined from the banks of Phalguni river, police said.
Sand and equipment worth Rs 5 lakh and two boats were seized, the police said.
The raid was conducted by the personnel of the police department and the mines and geology department, they said.
The sand mining was on with the assistance of boat owners, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
