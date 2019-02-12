Lupin launches generic Tadalafil tablets in US

Drug firm Lupin Tuesday said it has launched generic tablets used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial in the American market.

The company has launched tablets USP in the strength of 20 mg after having received an approval for them from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a filing to BSE.

The product is a generic version of Eli Lilly's tablets in the same strength, it added.

It is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial (PAH) to improve exercise ability.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, the tablets, 20 mg had annual sales of around USD 474.3 million in the US.

Shares of closed at Rs 812.85 per scrip on BSE, down 0.78 per cent from its previous close.

