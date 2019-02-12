Lupin launches generic Tadalafil tablets in US

-
Drug firm Lupin Tuesday said it has launched generic Tadalafil tablets used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the American market.
The company has launched Tadalafil tablets USP in the strength of 20 mg after having received an approval for them from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a filing to BSE.
The product is a generic version of Eli Lilly's Adcirca tablets in the same strength, it added.
It is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to improve exercise ability.
As per IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, the Tadalafil tablets, 20 mg had annual sales of around USD 474.3 million in the US.
Shares of Lupin Ltd closed at Rs 812.85 per scrip on BSE, down 0.78 per cent from its previous close.
