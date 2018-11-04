Immobile brace puts Lazio fourth in Serie A

scored two early goals as Lazio beat SPAL 4-1 to move fourth in and into places on Sunday.

Simone Inzaghi's side bounced back from a home defeat to Inter Milan to move ahead of AC Milan, who play in Udinese later Sunday.

Immobile scored after 26 and 35 minute to bring his tally to eight league goals this season with (59) and (70) adding two more in the second half.

Lazio with 21 points from 11 games are ten points behind leaders Juventus, who continued their unbeaten run with a 3-1 win over Cagliari on Saturday.

Italian international Immobile volleyed in the first after 26 minutes off a Cataldi corner, past SPAL Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, brother of Lazio midfielder Sergej, who was also playing at the Stadio Olimpico.

But the celebrations were short lived with Mirco Antenucci tapping in the equaliser for SPAL two minutes later.

denied Immobile from close range and sent over before Immobile's second.

broke through the SPAL defence and set up Immobile, whose shot took a deflection off over the SPAL

Blunders by SPAL's Brazilian defender allowed Cataldi and Parolo to break through in the second half, but Immobile was denied a hat-trick by the woodwork.

SPAL, a club from Ferrara in Emilia-Romagna, stay 15th after their seventh defeat of the season.

Lazio next host at the Stadio Olimpico in the on November 8, before travelling to Sassuolo in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)