In just nine trading sessions, investor wealth tumbles by Rs 8.53 lakh cr

Investors became poorer by Rs 8.53 lakh crore in



just nine trading sessions as benchmark Sensex shed 1,941 points amid concerns over US- trade tensions and poll outcome.

On Monday, the 30-share Sensex crashed 372.17 points or 0.99 per cent to close at 37,090.82 points. It was the ninth-straight session that the benchmark index closed in the red.

Amid weak sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled Rs 8,53,788.75 crore to Rs 1,44,55,039.74 crore in nine trading days. The index shed 1,940.73 points during the trading days from April 26 to May 13.

In the 30-share pack, was the biggest loser with a decline of 9.39 per cent. A total of 23 scrips in the index witnessed sell-off, as per an analysis of market data.

Sectorally, BSE healthcare, capital goods, power, oil and gas, metal, auto, and indices fell up to 3.53 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices settled up to 2.15 per cent lower.

On the BSE, 1,889 scrips declined while 575 advanced and 180 remained unchanged



As many as 289 scrips hit their 52-week low on BSE Monday.

Indian rupee too has been seeing volatility and it fell 59 paise to close at 70.51 against the US dollar on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)