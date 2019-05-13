Final phase of Telanganacivic polls Tuesday

The third and final phase of polling for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and Mandal ParishadTerritorial Constituencies (MPTC) elections would be held Tuesday, the state (SEC) said Monday.

The polls would be held from 7 AM to 5 PM, except in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas, where it would conclude an hour early at 4 PM, the SEC said.

The election is being held for 161 ZPTCs, for which 741 candidates are in the fray.

Officials said polling would be held for 1,738 MPTCs, with 5,726 candidates.

The Commission last month released the election schedule for 5,817 MPTCs and 539 ZPTCs.

The first phase and second phase were held on May 6 and May 10 respectively.

Around 1.56 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to two upper tiers of local bodies.

The elections are being held through ballot and counting would be held on May 27, officials had earlier said.

After the ZPTC and polls, Mandal Praja Parishad and Zilla Praja Parishad members would be elected.

The assembly elections were held in December 2018 and the panchayat polls in January this year.

Elections to 17 Lok Sabha seats were held in a single phase on April 11.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)