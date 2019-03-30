I-T, GST offices open on March 30, 31 to facilitate filing of tax returns

Tax offices, for both income tax and GST, will remain open on Saturday and Sunday as the departments' race against time to meet the targets.

"As per past practice, all field offices of CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) will remain open during the last weekend of the current financial year also March 30 and March 31, 2019, for assisting the taxpayers in all matters," CBIC said in an office memorandum.

In an office order, the Central Board of (CBDT) asked its field offices to facilitate the by the taxpayers by opening additional receipt counters, wherever required, on March 30 and 31.

"The last date for filing belated/revised tax-returns for the assessment year 2018-19 is March 31, 2019. The financial year 2018-19 also closes on (March) 31. In view of the closed holidays March 30 and 31, being Saturday and Sunday, throughout India (including the ASK Centres), shall remain open on March 30 and 31 during normal office hours," the said.

The government has pegged (GST) collection target at Rs 11.47 trillion in the current financial year, while the same for direct tax mop-up is Rs 12 trillion.

in the current financial year till February totalled Rs 10.70 trillion.

With regard to direct taxes, the had collected only Rs 10.21 trillion as on March 23, which is 85.1 per cent of the revised estimate of Rs 12 trillion. The apex policy-making body for income and has asked its field offices to take all possible actions to achieve the collection targets.

The Reserve Bank of India has also asked banks to keep their branches open on March 31, so that all government transactions for the financial year 2018-19 are accounted for within the same financial year. All electronic transactions, including RTGS and NEFT, will continue for the extended time on March 30 and March 31, 2019.