Inconsistent Sri Lanka seek continuity against South Africa

Buoyed by the stunning win against England, will look to keep their semifinals hopes alive as they train their sights on in a do-or-die encounter here Friday.

Sri Lanka's surprise 20-run victory over England has suddenly thrown open the semifinal qualifications, breathing new life into their inconsistent campaign.

With two wins, are currently at the seventh spot with six points and need to win rest of their three matches to harbour hopes of a semifinal berth.

The 1996 winners will also have a psychological advantage when they sport their second choice "lucky yellow jersey" that they wore against England.

While will be fancying their chances against a lowly South African side, the Proteas would be more than keen to make a statement against the 1996 winners.

Last edition's semifinalists, were knocked out of following a 49-run loss to They have failed to learn from their mistakes in what has been a disappointing campaign and with nothing to lose now, the Proteas will hope for a consolation win.

"The way we played today is borderline embarrassing. We are a mediocre team at the moment because we are making the same mistakes. One step forward and two steps back is not a good team.

"The guys are playing with low confidence and making the same mistakes. It just rolls on, it's such a snowball effect," said after the defeat to

Both the teams have struggled with the bat. But Sri Lanka have an experienced attack led by veteran

Along with Dhananjaya de Silva, Malinga defended a relatively modest target of 233 against England, out the hosts for 212.

To ensure another win, the Sri Lankan batsman will need to step up and complement their

Teams (from):



South Africa: (captain), (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pertorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamshi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen, Beuran Hendricks.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana,

Match starts at 3pm (IST).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)