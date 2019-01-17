Inculcating scientific temper in children will be tribute to

-
Inculcating scientific temperament among children would be the real tribute to Dr Vikram Sarabhai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here Thursday.
He was speaking after unveiling a bronze statue of Dr Sarabhai, who is hailed as the father of India's space programme.
"Dr Vikram Sarabhai is the pride of this city and the nation. We are celebrating his birth centenary this year.
"I think the best tribute to him would be to make our children take more interest in science by inculcating scientific temperament among them," the prime minister said.
The 6-ft tall statue, weighing 1,050 kg, has been installed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on the Sabarmati Riverfront.
Members of the Sarabhai family as well as heads of some of the institutions that Dr Sarabhai helped found were also present.
Among them were Sarabhai's son Kartikeya and former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) A S Kiran Kumar.
