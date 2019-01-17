Mandaviya undertakes 150 km padyatra on 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

To spread education and Gandhian values, has undertaken a 150 km padyatra on the 150th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation

"As a part of 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birth, of State for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping, Chemicals and Fertilizers has undertaken a 150 km long PadYatra," the Thursday said in a statement.

The seven-day Padyatra started yesterday from Gram Daxinamurti to culminate on the 22nd of this month at Sanosara in The yatra has been organised to spread basic education among the masses, it said.

It said the started the padyatra with tree plantation and explained the relation among the Gandhian thoughts and nature.

He also flagged off the 22,000 km and 3-month long bike journey by three youngsters from

"On its second day today, the padyatra travelled from Bela to Samdhiyara, Dihor, Bhadravar and Mayadhar," the statement said.

