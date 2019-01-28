India beat New Zealand by 7-wickets in 3rd ODI to seal series

comfortably beat by seven wickets in the third One- to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, here Monday.

top-scored for the hosts with a 106-ball 93, while hit a 64-ball 51.

For India, (62) and (60) hit half-centuries.

The fourth match will be played on Thursday in Hamilton.

Brief Scores:



New Zealand: 243 all out in 49 overs ( 93, T Latham 51; 3/41, Hardik Pandya 2/46).

India: 245 for 3 in 43 overs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)