India has emerged as educational hub, home to some of the best institutions: Swaraj

Quest for knowledge has been fundamental to Indian culture and the country has emerged as an educational hub, Swaraj said Monday.

Speaking at the alumni award of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Swaraj also said the country has the best of the institutions like IITs, IIMs and NITs that are offering niche courses in biotechnology, and among others.

"There are about 6,000 foreign students studying in under various scholarships of ICCR and this number is increasing every passing year," she said.

Education in through scholarships of the (ICCR) is a "humble contribution" of the nation to capacity building in other countries, the said.

"The quest for knowledge has also been a fundamental of Indian culture and civilisation. With institutes like Nalanda, Panchsheela and Vikramashila, had a well-developed focussed system of education," she added.

Swaraj said these institutions formed the foundation of many such institutions in modern India.

"India today has emerged as an educational hub and has best of the institutions like IITs, IIMs and NITs that are offering niche courses in Biotechnology, solar energy, among others," Swaraj said.

She conferred the alumni award to Ajmal Hameed Abdulrahimzai, for Administration and Finance in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in Afghanistan; Kaba Urgessa Dinssa, of and in Ethiopia; Lyonpo Damcho Dorji, former of Bhutan; and from

Abdulrahimzai thanked India for supporting in "difficult circumstances" by being our constant ally.

"India has extensively contributed through educational scholarships," he said.

Former Dorji said India- relations has demonstrated the example of good neighbourly relation.

Dinssa said India became a home away from away for him and gave him the richest learning experience of his life.

