India going through 'super emergency" for the past five years: Mamata Banerjee

-
ALSO READ
BJP targets Mamata Banerjee after attack on its workers in West Bengal
Wanted to give PM Modi "tight slap of democracy' after he called TMC tolabaaz: Mamata Banerjee
Mamata accuses BJP workers, CRPF of torturing people
Mamata govt will fall on its own, WB people want peace: Vijayvargiya
Trinamool rule ruining Bengal: Amit Shah
-
Hitting out at the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said while Tuesday was the anniversary of the Emergency imposed in 1975, the country is going through "super emergency" for the past five years.
Emergency was imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day in 1975 which was in effect till March 21, 1977.
"Today is the anniversary of the Emergency declared in 1975. For the last five years, the country went through a 'Super Emergency'. We must learn our lessons from history and fight to safeguard the democratic institutions in the country," Banerjee tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU