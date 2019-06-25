Constance Wu boards Universal's 'Goodbye, Vitamin' adaptation

Wu is set to star in the on screen adaptation of Rachel Khong's debut novel "Goodbye, Vitamin".

bought the rights of the 2017 book and is backing the project, reported Variety.

Dylan Clark will produce for his Universal-based with Wu also serving as

is adapting the novel.

The story focuses on Ruth Young (Wu), who discovers that her father, a renowned history professor, has lost his job after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She decides to return home and work with her father's former student to stage a fake class so he can continue to teach.

The book was hailed by reviewers and also won for First Fiction.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)