Constance Wu boards Universal's 'Goodbye, Vitamin' adaptation

Actor Constance Wu is set to star in the on screen adaptation of Rachel Khong's debut novel "Goodbye, Vitamin".
Universal Pictures bought the rights of the 2017 book and is backing the project, reported Variety.
Dylan Clark will produce for his Universal-based Dylan Clark Productions with Wu also serving as executive producer.
Jennifer Yee McDevitt is adapting the novel.
The story focuses on Ruth Young (Wu), who discovers that her father, a renowned history professor, has lost his job after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She decides to return home and work with her father's former student to stage a fake class so he can continue to teach.
The book was hailed by reviewers and also won the California Book Award for First Fiction.
