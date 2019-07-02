India have found future no 4 batsman in Pant: Yuvraj

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh believes India have finally found their future number four batsman in Rishabh Pant and said the talented youngster needs to be groomed properly so that he can serve the country for long.

Coming into bat at the crucial number four spot, Pant, who was included in the World Cup squad after opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out due to an injury, scored 32 against England and then followed it up with a 41-ball-48 against Bangladesh.

"I think finally we have found our no 4 batsman for the future ! Let's groom him properly yeah ! @RishabPant777," Yuvraj wrote on his twitter handle during India's World Cup clash against Bangladesh.

Yuvraj, who was Player of the tournament at the 2011 World Cup, announced his retirement from international cricket last month.

