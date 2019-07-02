RBI fines 4 bank, including PNB for violation of KYC norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.75 crore on four public sector banks, including PNB and UCO Bank, for non-compliance with KYC requirement and norms for opening of current accounts.

Punjab National Bank, Allahabad Bank and UCO Bank have been fined Rs 50 lakh each, while a penalty of Rs 25 lakh has been imposed on Corporation Bank.

Giving details, the RBI said the penalty has been imposed for non-compliance with certain provisions of directions issued by it on Know Your Customer norms or anti-money laundering standards and opening of current accounts.

The action, however is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers, the RBI added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)