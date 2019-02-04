India imposed anti-dumping duty on 99 Chinese products as on Jan 28: Commerce Ministry

To protect domestic players from cheap imports, has imposed anti- duty on as many as 99 Chinese products as on January 28 this year, Parliament was informed Monday.

"As on 28.01.2019, anti- duty is in force on 99 products imported from China," of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Chinese products on which the duty was imposed include and petrochemicals, fibres and yarn, machinery items, pharmaceutical, and steel items, he said.

Countries carry out anti- probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of the

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

The also said that the government has been taking continuous and sustained steps to bridge trade deficit by lowering the trade barriers for Indian exports to

Various meetings have been held with Chinese counterparts as a part of ongoing efforts to seek market access for various Indian agricultural products, animal feeds, oil seeds, milk and milk products, and

During April-December 20181-19, imports from stood at USD 53.87 billion as against USD 76.38 billion in 2017-18.

