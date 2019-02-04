Act on distasteful social media post on Priyanka: Goa Cong to

A delegation Monday met state of Police Muktesh Chander seeking registration of a case against an unidentified person for a "distasteful and offensive" on senior party leader

The delegation, led by Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee Pratima Coutinho, alleged that the "smear campaign" against the was being carried out by the BJP's IT Cell.

Coutinho told reporters a formal complaint was handed over to the state DGP along with proof.

"There's a hate campaign underway by BJP functionaries who are employed in its IT cell. Now they have crossed all limits and have outraged the modesty of women. It is a coordinated effort to smear the name of Gandhi," she alleged.

"The complaint is against an unknown person for offensive and distasteful remarks against We have demanded a case under the IPC as well as the Act," she informed.

A said police are looking into the complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)