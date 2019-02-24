India manage 126 for 7 against Australia in 1st T20 Int'l

-
India managed only 126 for 7 in their 20 overs against Australia despite a half-century from comeback man KL Rahul.
Save opener Rahul's 50 off 36 balls and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unbeaten 29 off 37 balls, none of the other Indian batsmen could manage a significant knock.
For Australia, Nathan Coulter-Nile took 3 for 26 in four overs.
Brief Scores: India 126/7 (KL Rahul 50 off 36 balls, MS Dhoni 29 no, Nathan Coulter-Nile 3/26 in 4 overs) vs Australia.
