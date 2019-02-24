Nonagenarian cricket coach Hemant Hadkar felicitated

Ninety-year-old Hadkar, who mentored former Vengsarkar when the latter was in school, was felicitated Sunday at the Association's Complex here.

Vengsarkar, who arranged the felicitation ceremony with cricketers from his school days, greeted 'Hadkar sir', who continues to schoolchildren even now with the same grit, a issued here said.

He gave us practical training to make us strong in as well as in life, Vengsarkar, who appeared in 116 Test matches for India, was quoted as saying in the release.

The former captain, who praised Hadkar for his selfless cricket coaching, handed over a cheque of Rs 3 lakh, the release said.

Former Vasu Paranjpe, Vilas Godbole, former Dr PV Shetty were present on the occasion.

Godbole spoke about Hadkar's practical training and added that, nowadays, such type of selfless coaching was lacking, the release stated.

