COP26: India will reach net zero emissions by 2070, says PM Modi

Prime Minister on Monday asserted that India is the only country that is delivering in "letter and spirit" the commitments on tackling under the



India will meet a target of net zero emissions by 2070, Prime Minister has told the COP26 global climate summit.

Representing India at the High-Level Segment for Heads of States and Government' at the UN COP26 underway at Glasgow, UK, Prime Minister Modi said that India is working very hard on tackling related issues.

Calling for lifestyle changes, Modi said that environmentally conscious lifestyle choices can go a long way in tackling He urged to make 'Lifestyle for Environment' a global mission.

The Prime Minister reiterated that developed nations must fulfill the promised $1 trillion as climate finance, saying this should be tracked the same way as climate mitigation.

"India expects developed countries to make $1 trillion available as climate finance as soon as possible. As we track the progress of climate mitigation, we must also track climate finance. Justice would truly be served if pressure is put on those countries that have not lived up to their climate finance commitments, Modi said.

