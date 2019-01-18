India opt to bowl, Vijay Shankar set to make ODI debut

India opted to bowl after skipper Virat Kohli won the toss in the third and final ODI against Australia here on Friday.
India made three changes to their playing XI with all-rounder Vijay Shankar making his 50-over debut replacing pacer Mohammed Siraj. Spin bowling all-rounder Kedar Jadhav came in place of an out-of-form Ambati Rayudu while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal gets his first game of the series as Kuldeep Yadav was rested.
For Australia, pacer Billy Stanlake and wrist spinner Adam Zampa came in place of Jason Beherendorff and Nathan Lyon.
Teams
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma,
Virat Kohli (captain), Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake.
