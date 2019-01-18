India opt to bowl, Vijay Shankar set to make ODI debut

opted to bowl after won the toss in the third and final ODI against here on Friday.

made three changes to their playing XI with all-rounder making his 50-over debut replacing pacer Spin bowling all-rounder came in place of an out-of-form Ambati Rayudu while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal gets his first game of the series as Kuldeep Yadav was rested.

For Australia, pacer and wrist spinner came in place of and

Teams



India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma,



(captain), Kedar Jadhav, Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra ChahalAustralia: (captain), (wk), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)