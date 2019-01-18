Divers spot giant white shark off Hawaii coast

An enormous great white -- believed to be one of the biggest on record -- has been spotted off the coast of by divers who took a swim with the predator.

The 20-foot (six-meter) female -- bearing similar markings as "Deep Blue," the largest great white recorded -- made its surprise appearance on Tuesday, joining other feasting on a sperm whale carcass off Oahu.

"We saw a few (tiger sharks) and then she came up and all the other split, and she started brushing up against the boat," said Ocean Ramsey, one of the divers, recounting the extraordinary encounter to the Honolulu Star

"She was just this big beautiful gentle giant wanting to use our boat as a scratching post," added Ramsey, who swam with the shark all day and captured stunning pictures. "We went out at sunrise, and she stayed with us pretty much throughout the day."



Ramsey said the animal, believed to be at least 50 years old and weighing an estimated 2.5 tonnes, was "shockingly wide" and may be pregnant.

Sightings of great white are rare in Hawaii, where the water is too warm.

"Deep Blue," which has her own account and was the subject of a documentary several years ago, had previously been spotted around off

