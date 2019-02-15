India revokes MFN status to Pak after Pulwama attack; mulls punitive trade curbs

on Friday revoked the most-favoured nation (MFN) status to in the aftermath of terror attack and, according to sources, is considering punitive actions like significant hike in duties, port restrictions and ban on goods imported from the neighbouring country.

In a after the meeting of the (CCS), said the status to stands revoked.

Withdrawal of the status would significantly hit Pakistan's exports to India, which stood at USD 488.5 million (around Rs 3,482.3 crore) in 2017-18.

"As the (CCS) has decided to withdraw the most-favoured nation status to Pakistan, the government can take punitive actions under the Act and the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act," sources said.

Under these laws, the government can restrict trade of certain goods, significantly increase duties and impose port-related restrictions on Pakistani goods, they said.

The main items which exports to include fresh fruits, cement, petroleum products, bulk minerals and ores and finished leather.

granted the status to Pakistan way back in 1996, but the neighbouring country had not reciprocated.

The MFN status was accorded under Trade Organisation's (WTO) (GATT). Both India and Pakistan are signatories to this, and are members of the WTO.

Under the MFN pact, a WTO member country is obliged to treat the other trading nation in a non-discriminatory manner, especially with regard to customs duty and other levies. Withdrawal of the status would mean that India could impose heavy and discriminate Pakistani goods vis-a-vis similar items of other trading partners.

In 2012, Pakistan had committed to giving the MFN status to India but retracted later due to domestic opposition. Instead of MFN, Pakistan said it was working on granting Non-Discriminatory Market Access (NDMA) status to India but that also was not announced.

Total India-Pakistan trade has increased marginally to USD 2.41 billion in 2017-18 as against USD 2.27 billion in 2016-17. India imported goods worth USD 488.5 million in 2017-18 and exported goods worth USD 1.92 billion in that fiscal.

Another official source said that it is not obligatory on the part of India to inform the WTO about its decision as it has invoked security clause of the multi-lateral trade rules. India has invoked Article 21 of the WTO which talks about security exceptions.

The government would soon come out with a list of Pakistani items which would face restrictions or high duties.

India mainly exports raw cotton, cotton yarn, chemicals, plastics, manmade yarn and dyes to Pakistan.

Trade experts said that this decision would not have a major implication on bilateral trade between the as the value of trade is below USD 3 billion (around Rs 21,385 crore) annually.

"The government should take a carefully crafted step as India's exports are more than imports. If Pakistan will take retaliatory actions, then it would impact more to India," international trade expert with (IIFT) said.

of (JNU) said that Pakistan mainly exports to India through and Singapore, "so we need to target that also".

The CCS meet was chaired by to discuss the security scenario in in the wake of the terror attack.

At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)