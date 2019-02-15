Pulwama attack: HP Assembly passes condolence motion, seeks befitting reply to Pakistan

Condemning the terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in in Jammu and Kashmir, the Assembly unanimously passed a condolence motion on Friday and sought a befitting reply to

Moving the motion, said, "Himachal is with PM. Himachal has the same sentiments which is of the entire country. is with the country for giving befitting reply to for attack."



In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in district, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

The Pakistan-based terror outfit has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Thakur said there is no doubt that "our neighbouring country is behind this terrorist attack. Pakistan denied its hand but everyone knows this act has been done by none other than Pakistan."



The said, "Now this situation cannot be tolerated at all. Whatever decision the leadership at the Centre takes, Himachal will fully support that."Announcing Rs 20 lakh as ex-gratia help to the family of slain CRPF jawan Tilak Raj from Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said he had on February 11 left home in Jawali of district to rejoin duty after leave.

Speaking on the resolution, of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said the Pulwama attack was a big challenge before the country.

Stating that Pakistan's role in the Pulwama attack was obvious, he said a befitting reply should be given to Pakistan.

Saying that this is the biggest terrorist attack in the recent past, he said the terrorists are now targeting our army, security forces and their camps. Earlier too, camp was attacked in Uri sector in 2016, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikramaditya Singh said that whatever step the takes to retaliate, the entire country will be with him.

Paying his condolence, the lone CPI(M) MLA said violence could not be a solution to any problem.

Speaking on the occasion, former CM Virbhadra Singh, Ministers Mahender S Thakur, Govind Singh Thakur, Inder Singh, Dhani Ram Shandil, Suresh Kashyap, and also paid homage to the slain CRPF jawans.

adjourned the proceedings of the Assembly till Saturday after passing the motion supported by all the members. He also announced that had cancelled the dinner for MLAs scheduled at Raj Bhawan on Friday following the terror attack.

