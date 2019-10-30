India's marine product exports to China triples to $800 mn in Jan-Sep 2019

-
India's exports of marine products to China has tripled and touched about $800 million in the first nine months of 2019, the commerce ministry said quoting data of China's customs authority.
The country's marine exports are expected to cross $ 1 billion mark by the end of this year, it said.
A Chinese trade delegation visited India on October 9 and has signed a contract for import of marine products worth $ 500 million in the next two years.
India is emerging as the fourth largest exporters of sea food in the world and it is the second largest aquaculture producer, and third largest fish producer in the world with exports of marine products worth $ 7 billion.
China is a major importer of marine products with imports of around $ 12 billion.
