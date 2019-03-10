India U-23 take on Qatar in friendly, coach calls it opportunity

A day before taking on in a friendly match, U-23 labelled it as "a perfect opportunity to gauge ourselves before the (AFC) qualifiers".

The match is part of the Indian U-23 team's preparation for the forthcoming AFC U-23 Qualifiers slated to be held in Tashkent, from March 22, where have been clubbed with hosts and

"The match against provides us the opportunity to get a fair idea of where we stand, and where we need to work on. The focus will be more on finding the right combinations, and style of play," Pereira said.

The match will take place at the ground.

Pereira, a former International has been working on the fitness as it's going to be one of the crucial factors to churn out a result.

"Fitness is one part that carries paramount importance in modern football. We have to sustain 90 minutes on the pitch, both on the attacking and the defensive front.

"Joel (Carter) is doing a good job and he brings in experiences of working in the Senior Team. He's helping the boys stay on good shape," he stated.

Meanwhile, the trio of Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sarthak Golui and Vinit Rai rued the solitary goal loss to in the AFC 2018 Qualifiers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)