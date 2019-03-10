Prez to confer Padma awardees Monday

Fifty-six of the 112 "inspiring" personalities, who were selected for this year's Padma awards, will be conferred the prestigious honour on Monday by at a special function in Rashtrapati Bhavan, officials said.

Among those receiving the Padma Vibhushan, and on Monday are late Kader Khan, and late Kuldip Nayar.

Khan (posthumous) will be honoured with Padma Shri, Dhindsa and Nayar (posthumous) will be honoured with Padma Bhushan, a said.

Noted theatre personality from alias Balwant Moreshwar Purandare (Padma Vibhushan), leader (Padma Bhushan), former of multinational John Chambers, and filmmaker PrabhuDeva (Padma Shri) will also be honoured.

Vice M Venkaiah Naidu, and other dignitaries are expected to attend the function.

The Padma awards were announced on the eve of and the remaining awardees are likely to be conferred the honour at another function to be held on March 16.

This year's awardees are from across the nation, all segments of society and the has gone beyond excellence alone, recognising larger impact and their selfless service, the said.

will also have an interactive session with the Padma awardees and their families Sunday.

The nomination process for Padma awards was made online in 2016 and a simple, was put in place to encourage citizens at large to participate.

Erstwhile ' Awards' transformed into 'Peoples Awards', another said.

A record 50,000 nominations were received for the 2019 awards, which is 20 times those received in 2014, when there were just 2,200 nominations.

The technological intervention has made the nomination process accessible to the people at large and the emphasis of the to confer Padma awards on unsung heroes, who are doing selfless service for the nation, have resulted into the above transformation, the official said.

This is reflected in the awardees selected with an eclectic list, covering diverse fields.

An inspiration to all as the stories of their struggles, dedication, perseverance, selflessness and service script the story of 'New India' and the government has transformed the Padma awards into a 'People's Awards' in the true sense, the official said.

