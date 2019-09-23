India, UAE discuss areas of cooperation to strengthen economic ties

India and the UAE have discussed areas of cooperation in various sectors, including civil aviation and financial, to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

It was discussed during the meeting of the UAE-India High Level Joint Task Force on Investments on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

A joint statement issued after the meeting said that in the context of the air services agreement and the memorandum of understanding, with the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras-Al-Khaimah and Sharjah, both sides discussed the implementation of these bilateral agreements.

"They further agreed that pending issues, interests and concerns expressed by both sides be taken up for mutual benefit of the carriers and civil aviation sectors of the two countries," it said.

To increase the confidence of the business communities of the two countries, both sides stressed the importance of the bilateral judicial cooperation through the recognition and enforceability of court judgment in civil and commercial cases and arbitration awards in each other's country.

Growth opportunities for Indian banks, asset managers and technology companies at Abu Dhabi Global Market were also deliberated upon, it added.

