Light to moderate rains in parts of HP

Many places in Himachal Pradesh have been receiving light to moderate rains since Sunday evening, the MeT department said on Monday.

Una recorded the highest temperature in the state at 34 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was in Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Bhoranj has received the highest 33 mm of rainfall since Sunday, followed by Shimla (26 mm), Dharamshala and Kufri (24 mm each), Banjar (23 mm), Rampur (20 mm), Paonta Sahib (18 mm), Pachhad (15 mm), Hamirpur (12 mm), Solan and Jogindernagar (11 mm each), Naina Devi and Dalhousie (10 mm each), Mashobra (9 mm), Palampur and Baijnath (8 mm each), Nagrota Suriyan (7 mm), Kumarsen (6 mm), Bijahi (5 mm), Sarkaghat (4 mm), Dharampur, Dehra Gopipur, Nahan and Kasauli (3 mm each), Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The office has forecast rains at some places of the state till September 29.

