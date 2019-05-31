India, US, Japan and Australia for ASEAN-led architecture mechanism for Indo-Pacific

India, the US, and on Friday collectively came out in strong support of an ASEAN-led mechanism in the regional architecture for region.

Senior officials of the four countries, at a meeting in Bangkok, also reaffirmed the commitment towards a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Region based on shared values and principles, the said.

"The participants reiterated their strong support for ASEAN-Centrality and ASEAN-led mechanisms in the regional architecture for the and in this regard welcomed the initiative of ASEAN towards a common vision for the Indo-Pacific," the MEA said.

The 10-nation (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region and and several other countries including the US, China, and are its dialogue partners.

In November 2017, India, the US, and gave shape to the long-pending "Quad" Coalition to develop a new strategy for keeping the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

has been trying to expand its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region



The meeting in took place for consultations on regional and global issues of common interest, the MEA said.

It said a number of other issues including connectivity and infrastructure development, regional security, counterterrorism and maritime cooperation were discussed with a view to promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The ties between and ASEAN have been on an upswing.

The ASEAN region along with accounts for 1.85 billion people, which is one fourth of the global population and their combined GDP has been estimated at over USD 3.8 trillion.

The ASEAN comprises Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, and

