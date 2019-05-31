Next Parliament session from June 17

-
The budget session of Parliament is likely to be held from June 17 till July 26, in which regular budget will be presented, a senior official said on Friday.
The dates of the session were discussed at the first cabinet meeting of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which was sworn in on Thursday.
The interim budget for the year 2019-20 was presented by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1, 2019.
