India, Vietnam for peaceful Indo-Pacific region based on respect for national sovereignty: VP Naidu

and Friday underlined the importance of building a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region on the basis of respect for national sovereignty and international law as Venkaiah held wide-ranging talks with his Vietnamese counterpart to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The two countries reaffirmed their stand a day after the participated with the navies of the US, the and in their first joint naval exercise in the disputed Sea, where is flexing its muscles.

Naidu, who is in on a four-day official visit, said the two countries have a strong bilateral relationship based on mutual trust, understanding, convergence of views on regional and international issues.

"I am very happy to be visiting Vietnam, a civilisational friend and trusted partner, a strategic pillar of India's Act East Policy and our key interlocutor in ASEAN," said after holding talks with his Vietnamese

and his Vietnamese counterpart reiterated the importance of building a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region on the basis of respect for national sovereignty and international law, (MEA) said in a statement.

"We hope that the concerned countries are able to reach consensus on a Code of Conduct in Sea.

"We are both fully committed to an open, transparent, inclusive and rules-based regional architecture based on freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded economic activities and peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with the international law," Naidu said.

The Indo-Pacific is a biogeographic region, comprising the and the Western and Central Pacific Ocean, including the Sea.

The US has conducted a series of "freedom of navigation" exercises in the disputed South China Sea, triggering protests from over what it says is infringement of sovereignty.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, while Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, and are also claimants.

Naidu, in his statement, said the exchange of high-level visits from both the sides is a clear indication of the commitment of and Vietnam to further strengthen the 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'.

The talks between the two leaders were "extensive and productive", the MEA said.

"Our discussions covered the whole range of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. We have agreed to further strengthen our bilateral cooperation in defence and security, peaceful uses of and outer space, science and technology, oil and gas, renewable energy, infrastructure development, agriculture and innovation-based sectors," Naidu said.

The bilateral defence and security cooperation is robust and and Vietnam are committed to further strengthen it, he said.

"Our bilateral trade stood at nearly USD 14 billion last year having nearly doubled from USD 7.8 billion three years ago. I am confident that we will achieve our bilateral trade target of USD 15 billion by 2020.

He extended his wishes to the people of Vietnam for the auspicious day of which will be celebrated on Sunday.

"I bring warm greetings from the land of Buddha to the friendly people of Vietnam," Naidu said.

"Buddhism has been a strong bond uniting our two peoples and nations. Indians came to the shores of this beautiful country two millennia ago with the message of Lord Buddha, of peace and compassion. The remains of the Champa civilization attest to the exchanges of people, goods, ideas and philosophies," Naidu, who will deliver the keynote address at the 16th UN Day of Celebrations in province, said.

Naidu said he looked forward to direct air connectivity between India and Vietnam and to the Indian carrier Indigo starting direct flights between the two countries later this year. This step would go a long way in boosting bilateral trade and tourism exchanges," the Vice President said.

Naidu also invited his Vietnamese counterpart to visit India.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)