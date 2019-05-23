India wins yet again, says PM

With the BJP headed for a landslide victory in the polls, on Thursday said has won again and together with everyone, a strong and inclusive nation will be built.

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power as it led in over 300 seats while the trailed far behind with about 50, according to trends released by the for all 542 seats that went to polls.

"With all+ development for all+ everybody's confidence = victorious India," Modi tweeted.

"Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive wins yet again," he said.

